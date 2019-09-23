DALLAS — Several robbery suspects fired shots at undercover Dallas police officers, early Monday. The officers spotted the suspects in the 2900 block of Lombardy Lane around 4:15 a.m. Monday.

Officials on scene say the officers spotted the suspects near a 7-Eleven in the area. The suspects then took off running towards an apartment complex while firing shots at the officers.

No officers were injured and three suspects are in custody, according to Dallas police.

The investigation is ongoing.

