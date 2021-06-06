DPD: Overnight road-rage shooting leaves 1 person injured, suspect still at large

Dallas police said a person was transported to the hospital after being shot in the arm. Authorities have not made any arrests in the case.

DALLAS — A road-rage shooting that occurred early Sunday morning resulted in one person being transported to the hospital, Dallas police said.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. near North Stemmons Freeway at Royal Lane. Authorities said two separate vehicles were traveling northbound when one of the drivers entered the other person's lane and cut him off.

Officials said the two drivers "exchanged words" and that's when the shooter fired multiple rounds at the person.

The person shot was struck in the arm. They were transported to a nearby hospital. Police have not released any details on the person's condition.

Dallas police said the suspected shooter is still at large.