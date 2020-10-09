4 men tried to rob a gun store in Richardson. The owner shot 1 of them

Police say they are looking for three men who left the scene in a silver or gray sedan.

Police say the owner of a Richardson gun store shot one man after four armed suspects attempted to rob his store Thursday.

Richardson police say they are investigating the aggravated robbery that took place around 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of E Belt Line Road.

When the four suspects entered Mike's Gun Room, two had weapons, officials said.

The owner, who was armed, shot one of the suspects. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said in a release.

The three other men left in a silver or gray sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, according to authorities. It had a paper license plate.

Anyone with information should contact Richardson police at 972-744-4800.