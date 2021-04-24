$10K reward offered after 42 guns stolen in string of gun store break-ins across North Texas, ATF says

ATF, National Shooting Sports Foundation offering a $10,000 reward for information.

A string of gun store robberies led to 42 stolen guns flooding North Texas streets, officials say.

“Getting these firearms located and off the streets is our highest priority,” Sara Abel, spokesperson for the ATF’s Dallas Field Division said. “Once these firearms enter unlawful commerce, we lose track of them and it is known that they end up in violent crime and we want to do our best to protect the public.”

The ATF and The National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification or arrest of the suspects behind three break-ins.

April 13 – North Richland Hills

At approximately 2:15 a.m., five suspects broke into Elliot White Gun Co., at 6242 Rufe Snow Drive. Nine firearms and various firearm accessories were stolen.

April 18 – Coppell

At approximately 3:05 a.m., five suspects broke into Republic Arsenal, located at 320 South Highway 121 N. Eighteen firearms and various ammunition boxes were stolen.

April 19 – Flower Mound

At approximately 1:11 a.m., four suspects broke into SK Arms at 1221 Flower Mound Road. Fifteen firearms were stolen.

Investigators have one clue that could put the suspects behind bars. Surveillance video captured an older model red Ford Escape at the scene of the April 13 and April 18 robberies.

Anyone with information about the vehicle, the suspects or the break-ins is asked to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov .