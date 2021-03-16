Reward increased to $100,000 for information in security officer's shooting death during ATM robbery

Jose Montes, 28, was shot and killed on Sept. 14 while servicing an ATM. He left behind a fiancée and a son who was just 5 months old at the time.

More than six months after a Dallas security officer was fatally shot while servicing an ATM, Dallas Police Crime Stoppers increased the reward on Tuesday to $100,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Jose Montes, 28, was shot and killed on Sept. 14 while servicing an ATM near the 1500 block of Cockrell Hill Road. He left behind a fiancée and a son who was just 5 months old at the time of the shooting.

Authorities said the gunman, who was wearing a jacket, with the word "Police" on the back, fled the scene with a woman driving a white Volkswagen Passat.

Witnesses told police the security officer was servicing an ATM at a Neighborhood Credit Union location when a man approached him with a rifle and demanded property.

"They told me there’s been an accident and a robbery and that Jose just got shot and that’s when I just broke down. I couldn’t speak any further," Amara Voth, Montes' fiancée told WFAA in September.

Anyone with information regarding Montes' death is asked to contact Dallas police at 469-261-6790 or via email at tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case No. 163605-2020.