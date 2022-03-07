'God knows who you are' | Beloved pastor's road rage killing prompts march, rally demanding justice

Police said a driver who has yet to be arrested shot and killed Rev. Ronald Mouton along the Gulf Freeway feeder road.

HOUSTON — Calls for the killer of a beloved Houston pastor to turn themselves in continue as family, friends and others demanded an end to gun violence during a Sunday evening march and rally.

"What do we want?" the marchers yelled. "Justice.”

The event was held outside the Palm Center not far from where Rev. Ronald Mouton Sr. pastored his church.

“God knows who you are,” fellow pastor Max Miller Jr. said in a message to the killer. "We may never find out who you are. But God knows.”

Mouton died Friday, June 24, when police said a driver shot him in the chest during a road rage incident along the Gulf Freeway feeder road near Griggs.

Video from a business shows the pastor’s car barely missing a pedestrian before crashing after he was shot. The only clue as to who the suspect is are surveillance photos showing a black Honda Accord that left the scene.

“I’ve counseled people as a pastor for the last 34 1/2 years," Rev. Roland Mouton said. "Now, I’ve got to go to counseling.”

Ronald Mouton’s twin brother, Roland, who is also a pastor, said he forgives the killer and is willing to help him or her face justice.

"If it meant me walking you in, I’ll walk you in," Roland said. "If it becomes necessary ... because, at this point, I have to forgive you and I do.”

He said he can’t change what God allowed to happen but walking in faith will help get everyone through.

"This event gives me a lot of strength," Roland said.