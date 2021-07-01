Here's how to report illegal fireworks

DALLAS — Fourth of July is coming up this weekend, and with it, the fireworks.
Unless they are professionally-handled displays in cities, fireworks are banned, with fines up to $2,000 in most of the cities across the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex. (Here's a list of where you can see approved fireworks shows.)
WFAA has reported extensively in June about how Dallas' 911 call center has experienced delays in taking calls because of staffing issues, so most city officials are asking people to NOT use 911 to report illegal fireworks, and instead call non-emergency lines.
RELATED: Amid 911 center shortages, city officials urge using non-emergency lines to report illegal fireworks on Fourth of July weekend
Here's a list of non-emergency phone numbers you can call to if you want to report illegal fireworks, guns, loud noises and more.
Addison
972-450-7156
Allen
214-509-4321
Anna
972-924-2848
Argyle
940-349-1600
Arlington
You can report illegal fireworks on this website: arlingtontx.gov/reportfireworks
You can also use Arlington's non-emergency line 817-274-4444, which is the same as Fort Worth's.
Bedford
817-952-2127
Carrollton
972-466-3333
Cedar Hill
972-223-6111
Celina
972-382-2121
Cleburne
817-645-0972
Colleyville
817-743-4522
Coppell
972-304-3600 or 972-304-3610
You can also contact non-emergency dispatch by dialing *247 from your cellphone.
Corinth
940-498-2017
Dallas
You can dial 311, use the OurDalls app, or call 214-744-4444.
Denton
940-349-8181
DeSoto
972-223-6111
Duncanville
972-223-6111
Euless
817-685-1526
Farmers Branch
972-484-3620
Flower Mound
972-539-0525
Fort Worth
817-392-4444, or you can report illegal fireworks on this website: reportfireworks.fortworthtexas.gov.
Frisco
972-292-5302
Garland
972-485-4840
Grand Prairie
972-237-8700
Grapevine
817-410-8127
Haltom City
817-281-1000
Highland Village
972-317-6551 or file the report online at frontlinepss.com/highlandvillage
Hurst
817-788-7180
Irving
972-273-1010
Keller
817-743-4522
Lancaster
716-683-2800
Lewisville
972-219-3640
Little Elm
940-349-1600, option 9
Mansfield
817-473-0211
McKinney
972-547-2700
Mesquite
Call 972-204-4888, or email fireworks@mesquitepolice.org or click here to use the Police Web Reporting Tool.
North Richland Hills
817-281-1000
Plano
972-424-5678
Richardson
972-744-4800, or go to richardsonpolice.net/i-want-to/submit/online-report to file an online report.
Rockwall
972-771-7717
Rowlett
972- 412-6200
Seagoville
972-287-2999, at the prompt, press 1
Southlake
817-743-4522
Terrell
469-474-2700, or email police@cityofterrell.org
The Colony
972-625-1887
University Park
214-363-3000
Waxahachie
469-309-4400
Weatherford
817-598-4300, or use the myWeatherford app to report
Wylie
972-442-8171
Editor's note: The numbers compiled are non-emergency lines that were listed on each city's website.