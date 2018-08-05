DALLAS COUNTY -- Police are asking for help finding a registered sex offender who falsified information to become a volunteer with a high school girl's basketball team.

Duncanville police posted a picture of Roderick Goodson, 43, on Facebook Monday and said he had left his registered address without telling police. He's wanted for two felony warrants and parole violation.

Records show that back in October 2017, Goodson was convicted for the 2015 sexual assaults of a 16-year-old and 17-year-old. He was sentenced to seven years of probation and had to register as a sex offender.

He was then spotted Dec. 2 at a girl's basketball game at South Oak Cliff High School. He also entered the locker room, documents show.

A motion to revoke his probation was filed in December, stating he violated his parole by being in contact with children under the age of 17, and by being within 1,000 feet of a school.

Dallas ISD spokesperson Robyn Harris said Goodson falsified information to become a volunteer with Wilmer-Hutchins High School, helping the girl's basketball coaches.

While at a tournament in Fort Worth, a student who knew Goodson's past spotted him and told authorities.

"Goodson was asked to leave and was terminated as a volunteer," Harris said.

Duncanville PD is now searching for Goodson. Call police at (972) 780-5037 if you have information on him or his whereabouts.

