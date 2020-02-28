A Reed High School choir teacher was arrested Wednesday in connection with the online solicitation of a minor, according to officials.

Frisco Independent School District officials said they were notified Wednesday by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department after Brett Yzquierdo was arrested.

Yzquierdo was placed on administrative leave, as per district policy, pending the outcome of the investigation, officials said.

Frisco ISD says Yzquierdo has been a choir teacher at Reedy High School since August 2019, but the district "has no reason to believe this isolated incident involved any Frisco ISD students."

In a written statement to WFAA, Frisco ISD also said, "Allegations and charges of this nature are disturbing, and the district takes these matters very seriously. The safety of every FISD student is our top priority."

According to records, Yzquierdo is being held at the Collin County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

