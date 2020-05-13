Red Bird woman struck by bullets that went through bedroom wall

The victim was transported to the hospital early Wednesday morning and is expected to survive, according to authorities.

Dallas police are investigating an incident after a woman was struck by bullets that went through her bedroom wall in Red Bird, officials say.

Around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, officers received reports of a shooting near the 6500 block of Glesman Street.

Authorities say when they arrived at the residence, a victim had been shot. The woman told police she was in her bedroom when she was struck by bullets that came through the wall.

She was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, police say.

Detectives have not been able to make any arrests in connection with the case and say the investigation is ongoing.

