TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A Travis County grand jury has returned three indictments for suspected serial killer Raul Meza Jr.

In one indictment, 62-year-old Meza was indicted for one count of capital murder and another count of murder in connection with the 2019 death of 65-year-old Gloria Lofton.

The grand jury also returned two indictments against Meza for murder and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in relation to the death of 80-year-old Jesse Fraga earlier this year.

Meza's case will be placed in the 390th Judicial District Court, according to the County.

Meza was arrested in May in connection with the murder of Fraga in Pflugerville and in connection with Lofton's death in 2019. Meza was previously convicted of the murder of 8-year-old Kendra Page in 1982. Authorities have said there are up to 10 cold cases that could be linked to him.

Meza remains booked in the Travis County Jail.

