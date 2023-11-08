TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A Travis County grand jury has returned three indictments for suspected serial killer Raul Meza Jr.
In one indictment, 62-year-old Meza was indicted for one count of capital murder and another count of murder in connection with the 2019 death of 65-year-old Gloria Lofton.
The grand jury also returned two indictments against Meza for murder and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in relation to the death of 80-year-old Jesse Fraga earlier this year.
Meza's case will be placed in the 390th Judicial District Court, according to the County.
Meza was arrested in May in connection with the murder of Fraga in Pflugerville and in connection with Lofton's death in 2019. Meza was previously convicted of the murder of 8-year-old Kendra Page in 1982. Authorities have said there are up to 10 cold cases that could be linked to him.
Meza remains booked in the Travis County Jail.
Below is a list of KVUE's coverage of the Meza investigation:
- Documents reveal why law enforcement were searching Pflugerville field in connection with Raul Meza Jr.
- Austin police comb through Pflugerville field looking for evidence connected with Raul Meza Jr.
- Law enforcement, including FBI, search Pflugerville field in connection with Raul Meza Jr.
- Austin police may have missed an important lead to accused serial killer Raul Meza Jr.
- The plea bargain deal that gave Raul Meza Jr. a reduced sentence for murdering a child
- Gloria Lofton's daughter speaks out as Austin police review possible mishandling of her mother's case
- 'Worst day of my life' | More than 40 years later, Kendra Page's siblings still grieve her
- Police will investigate over 20 years of potential crimes by Raul Meza Jr.
- Gloria Lofton's East Austin neighbors say she was like a mother to many
- Austin police launch review into handling of 2019 murder case now linked to Raul Meza Jr.
- 'It brings back all those memories' | First surviving victim of Raul Meza Jr. speaks out
- Austin woman's 2019 death ruled 'undetermined' until killer's confession this month
- Family of Kendra Page reacts to Raul Meza Jr. arrest
- 'The worst of the worst' | Man arrested for Pflugerville murder could be behind 'multiple' others
- Timeline: Raul Meza Jr.'s lifetime of violent crime
- Pflugerville homicide suspect has previous murder conviction