Three wanted suspects arrested for multiple North Texas burglaries, police say

PROSPER, Texas — Prosper police said they have arrested three people who are connected to a months-long string of burglaries.

According to police, the suspects are tied to eight vehicle burglaries in the Villages of Legacy and Whitley Place neighborhoods, dating back to April 2023.

Officers had previously identified their wanted suspects and a related vehicle that is believed to have been used for burglaries in Prosper, McKinney, Frisco, and Waxahachie.

At 4 a.m. on July 11, Prosper police received a Flock Safety Alert saying the suspect vehicle was in town. Patrol officers confirmed the vehicle and the people inside as the suspects after conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle.

All three were taken into custody and are facing "various warrants and charges," according to police.

Police also said five hidden firearms – including one that was confirmed stolen – were found during a search of the vehicle. They also found credit cards from recent burglaries in Celina.

