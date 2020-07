The victim was shot in the leg and police say she is expected to recover.

DALLAS — A pregnant woman was injured during a drive-by shooting Friday in the 2000 block of North Washington Avenue, police say.

According to Dallas police officials, the woman was outside with her brother around 12:30 a.m. when a vehicle drove by, firing shots.

The victim was shot in the leg and police say she is expected to recover.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.