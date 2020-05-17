Police: Woman drove at her alleged attacker, then hit a police car before crashing into a bridge pillar

Police said the woman faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a public servant and possession of a controlled substance.

A woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she hit a police car and crashed her car into a bridge pillar while driving at a person she claimed assaulted her, according to Dallas police who were on the scene to assist her.

The 21-year-old woman called police around 12:50 a.m. Sunday from a car on the 800 block of S. Riverfront Boulevard. She told police she had just been assaulted.

While police were taking her statement, she saw the person she said assaulted her and drove her car toward that person, police said. Officers told her to stop, but she drove over, got out of the vehicle and confronted her alleged attacker.

Police tried to restrain her, but the woman got back in her car and then backed into a police squad car. She put the car in drive and then hit another car at the scene, police said.

She kept driving until she hit a bridge pillar. Police arrested her and Dallas Fire-Rescue took her to a local hospital for her injuries.

Police said the woman faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a public servant and possession of a controlled substance. Police are not naming her until she is booked into jail.