DALLAS — Police say they suspect foul play after the body of a 22-year-old woman was found inside a burning SUV Monday night in the Lower Greenville neighborhood of Dallas.

Firefighters received a report of a burning vehicle at about 7:35 p.m. in the 5600 block of Alta Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found a 2013 Chevy Tahoe on fire.

As they extinguished the fire, firefighters found a body, later identified as 22-year-old Sara Hudson, in the back of the SUV.

Dallas police say she appeared to have died from "homicidal violence."

Anyone with information pertaining to the crime has been asked to call Det. Frank Serra at 214-671-4320, or email him at frank.serra@dallascityhall.com. Callers should reference case number 168525-2019.

Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers, which pays up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

