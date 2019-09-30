DALLAS — Two people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning on I-20 near the I-35 south exit.

The driver and a passenger were inside a vehicle heading eastbound on I-20 when the shooting happened.

Officers at the scene said both the passenger and the driver were sent to the hospital. One was critically injured and the other is in serious condition.

Police shut down I-20 for several hours while police investigated the scene. Roads have reopened.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

