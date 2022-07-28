Police shoot man accused of pulling gun during arrest in northeast Dallas, officials say

Police chief Eddie Garcia said officers tried to stop the man earlier that night, but he got away after a chase. More information will be released on Friday.

DALLAS — Police shot a man who allegedly pulled a gun during an arrest in a fight in a northeast Dallas on Wednesday night, officials said.

Police were still investigating the shooting Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the Dallas Police Department, the shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Jupiter Road near the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Before the shooting, officers allegedly saw a drug deal in a parking lot of a convenience store. Police chief Eddie Garcia said the officers tried to stop a suspect from driving away, but the suspect didn't stop.

Police then tried to chase the driver with their vehicles and a helicopter, but they eventually lost the man.

According to Garcia, officers saw the same vehicle back at the convenience store, then saw the suspect inside.

Police went in to arrest him, but the suspect allegedly fought back and pulled out a gun. That's when one of the officers shot him.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The officers involved weren't injured.

Police said the Dallas County District Attorney's Office and the Office of Police Oversight have been notified about the incident.