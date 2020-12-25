Police seeking information after man found shot, killed on front porch of Dallas home

When they arrived, 27-year-old Anthony Ray Williams was found lying on the front porch of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot Wednesday evening, Dallas police said.

Around 5:43 p.m., officers were called to the shooting in the 14300 block of Skyfrost Drive. When they arrived, 27-year-old Anthony Ray Williams was found lying on the front porch of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and the homicide unit is asking anyone with information to call Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or at abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com, or call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.