Police are releasing surveillance images in hopes someone can identify two suspects who used stolen credit cards that had been taken from a vehicle at a Fort Worth gym parking lot.



According to police, the burglary happened last week Friday at the parking lot of the Life Time Athletic Fort Worth-Alliance gym at 10761 Founders Way.

The suspects used the stolen credit cards a dozen times, driving to a Best Buy and Target in Fort Worth, then also made purchases at a Best Buy and Target in Hurst.

Police believe the suspects are between 30 and 40 years old and were seen driving a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee. The man wore gray sweatpants, a black short-sleeve shirt, a black baseball cap and white Nike sneakers. The woman had brown hair in a braided ponytail and was seen wearing a pink athletic jacket, a black shirt, a black athletic skirt, a white and black Nike ball cap and a white, Nike sneakers.



Anyone with information should contact Fort Worth Police at 817-392-3191.

