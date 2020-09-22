Sheriff's office searching for suspect who shot teen in the leg in Waxahachie

Anyone with any information is asked to call 972-825-4919.

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with a shooting investigation.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. Monday near the 300 block of Chapel Hill Lane in Waxahachie.

Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they found a teen who had been shot in his leg. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, witnesses said a silver sedan slowly drove by the area moments before the shooting occurred.

Witnesses also told deputies the shots came from the vehicle, which fled the area traveling south on Chapel Hill Lane, according to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Brian McIntosh at 972-825-4919 or via email at brian.mcintosh@co.ellis.tx.us.