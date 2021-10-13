Police remind people to lock their cars after dozens of vehicle burglaries reported Tuesday

Dozens of vehicles were broken into Tuesday, according to police in Farmersville and Princeton

PRINCETON, Texas — After dozens of vehicles were broken into Tuesday, police in Farmersville and Princeton are reminding people to lock their vehicles.

During the early morning hours Tuesday, an unknown person broke into numerous unlocked vehicles in different neighborhoods in the city, Farmersville police said. As of 5 p.m., the department had 13 reports of vehicle burglaries.

During the same time frame, the city of Princeton also reported 20 to 30 burglaries matching the same modus operandi, police said. Most of those were unlocked vehicles, police said.

"We are working with Princeton PD as well as other agencies as we’re processing and reviewing a lot of video evidence," Farmersville police said.