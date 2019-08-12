FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Fayetteville police, a police officer was shot and killed Saturday night, Dec. 7.

The FBI is now investigating.

Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds said his officer was waiting in the back parking lot for his partner. It appears the suspect walked up to the officer’s car and shot him.

Several officers were inside the department at the time and came out to find the officer down next to a police cruiser in an alley behind the station.

Reynolds said at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday night a suspect “executed one of my police officers.”

Officers followed the suspect into an alley and exchanged gunfire. The suspect is dead; the exact cause of his death is unclear.

This story will be updated as the investigation continues.