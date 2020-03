Dallas police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect after a clothing store was burglarized in late January.

Police say on Jan. 30, 2020, the suspect broke in through the back door of the store located in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and took some assorted clothing items.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective T. French with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0012.

