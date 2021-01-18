Police looking for suspect who fatally shot Dallas delivery driver

Timothy Allen had just made a delivery to the Hamptons at Lake West Apartments before the shooting occurred, according to police.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for the person who shot and killed a North Texas man right after he made a delivery, police announced Monday.

On Dec. 23, police officers responded to the 2400 block of Leath Street, which is between North Hampton Park and the Trinity River.

Police say this is where they found Timothy Allen dead. Allen was shot on Dec. 22 and died because of his gunshot wounds, according to police.

Allen had just made a delivery to the Hamptons at Lake West Apartments, police said.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. Chris Anderson at 214-671-3616 or c.anderson@dallascityhall.com.