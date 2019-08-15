DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a double shooting Thursday afternoon in Pleasant Grove.

Officials say the shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Urban Avenue, near Military Parkway.

At this time, the condition of the shooting victims is unknown.

Right now, no suspects have been arrested.

