Homicide investigation underway after man, 37, found dead in Oak Cliff home

Dallas police are conducting a homicide investigation after they found a 37-year-old man dead Monday morning in Oak Cliff.

Officers were responding to a disturbance call around 9:30 a.m. when they found the victim, Gabriel Ortiz Soto, unresponsive inside his home on the 2300 block of Engle Avenue, police said.

Soto had "injuries consistent with homicidal violence," according to police. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or frank.serra@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477.