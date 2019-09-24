DALLAS — Police are investigating a shooting after three armed men approached a construction worker in a grocery store parking lot in the 2500 block of West Jefferson Boulevard.

According to police on scene, a construction worker was working inside the El Rio Grande grocery store when he went out to his work vehicle to grab something Monday around 11 p.m.

Three men approached the worker and claimed to know him, then pulled their guns. The construction worker, who said he did not recognize the men, pulled his own weapon and fired, according to police.

One suspect was hit by the gunfire and transported to the hospital by private vehicle. That suspect is expected to be okay.

Dallas police were able to detain all three suspects at the hospital. This is an ongoing investigation.

