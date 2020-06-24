Police investigate 4 separate overnight shootings in Tarrant County

Arlington and Fort Worth police have not made any arrests in connection with the shootings, according to officials.

Authorities are investigating four separate shootings that occurred overnight Tuesday in Tarrant County.

The first person was shot in the leg after two suspects forced their way into an apartment near the 1000 block of West Arkansas, according to Arlington police.

The suspects allegedly took money from the victim, shot him in the leg, and then fled the scene, police say. The victim drove himself to the hospital.

The second shooting occurred near the 100 block of East Third Street in Arlington.

Police say this person was also shot in the leg. However, authorities say the victim couldn’t tell the police where he was when the shooting happened.

Detectives tried investigating the area the victim may have been in but didn’t find a crime scene, according to officials. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Two other people who were shot overnight in Fort Worth are expected to survive their injuries, according to authorities.

Officials a man was shot while dropping off another person near the 4700 block of Norma Street.

According to police, two males approached the man, asked for money at gunpoint, and tried stealing his car before shooting him.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The other shooting in Fort Worth involved a man who was standing in an alleyway on the 4800 block of Locke Avenue, according to police.

The man told police he had been standing in an alleyway when he heard someone make the threat before four to seven gunshots fired off.

He was also transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Arlington and Fort Worth police did not release physical descriptions regarding possible suspects and have not made any arrests as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.