FORT WORTH – A Fort Worth man has been arrested and faces a manslaughter charge in the death of a 1-year-old girl in April, police say.

Wylie Alanis, 35, was jailed Thursday and also faces two charges of child endangerment and one charge of marijuana possession, according to police records.

At about 7:10 p.m. on April 14, Alanis was driving with four girls in a Honda Element in the 3300 block of Northwest Loop 820 when he was rear-ended by a Nissan Altima, according to the accident report.

Stopping his car in a lane of traffic rather than pulling over to the shoulder of the freeway, Alanis left his vehicle to speak to the driver of the Altima, which was then rear-ended by a Ford 150 pickup truck, the report says.

The collision caused the Altima to roll over, leading to the infant's fatal injuries, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.

