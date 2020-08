A 36-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday, police said.

A 36-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday at a home in Fort Worth, police said.

At about 12:33 a.m., Central Division officers responded to the 3300 block of Race Street following a shots fired call.

Officers found Roger Earl Juarez Jr. with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner said he died of a gunshot wound to the back.