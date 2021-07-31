Police fatally shoot person in Celina, officials say

At some point in the encounter, police fired their weapons, and the alleged suspect "was incapacitated," the release said.

CELINA, Texas — Police fatally shot a person in Celina on Friday night, but few details have been released, officials said in a news release.

Officers responded to a call Friday night in the 100 block of South Alabama Street, where they encountered an armed suspect, the police news release said.

At some point in the encounter, police fired their weapons, and the alleged suspect "was incapacitated," the release said.

Celina firefighters rendered first aid, and the person was taken to Medical Center of Plano, where they died.