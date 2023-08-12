VIDEO: Driver in custody after wild police chase involving stolen truck, ambulance

Currently, Virginia State Police have accounted for and are investigating 13 hit-and-run crashes committed by the driver of the stolen ambulance.

ARLINGTON, Va. — An investigation is underway after police say a man stole an ambulance in Arlington on Saturday and led officers on a wild chase, hitting multiple cars in his wake.

At 3:40 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-car crash in the eastbound lanes of I-66 near the 74 mile marker.

Investigators claim the driver of the truck who caused the crash fled the scene.

The truck was reportedly stolen out of Falls Church, Virginia, and the man who was driving it has been identified as Darell T. Caldwell, 30, of Brandywine, Maryland.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Just a minute later, at 3:41 p.m., officers responded to another multi-car crash in the northbound lanes of I-395 near Exit 10 in Arlington County.

Detectives claim the crash was caused by the same stolen truck being driven by Caldwell.

A total of five people were taken to area hospitals for treatment as a result of this crash.

Meanwhile, investigators say Caldwell fled the crash scene on foot.

Just minutes later, Virginia State Police received another report of a crash on the George Washington Parkway involving another truck being driven by Caldwell that was headed the wrong way when it struck another car.

An Arlington County Fire Department ambulance responding to I-395 came upon the crash on the GW Parkway. The ambulance stopped and the medics got out to render aid to the drivers. While the medics were tending to the one driver, Caldwell ran up to the ambulance and drove off in it.

Medics then waved down a state trooper who was responding to the crash scene to alert him to the stolen ambulance. The trooper was able to catch up to the ambulance, but the man behind the wheel refused to stop, so the officers chased after him.

At one point during the pursuit, investigators say the driver of the ambulance stopped in the road. As the trooper was getting out of his patrol car, the man behind the wheel, believed to be Caldwell, allegedly put the ambulance in reverse and rammed the trooper's patrol car before fleeing again.

Officers chased after the stolen ambulance through Arlington County, as the driver hit several vehicles. One of those vehicles belonged to Hailey Ruggiero.

"I was right by the airport. I had the greenlight was crossing traffic to the left and I got rear-ended by the ambulance," said Ruggiero.

She told WUSA9 she was shocked when neither the ambulance or the cop following behind it, stopped to help her.

"I was like why are they not stopping for me," said Ruggiero.

The pursuit continued on to the I-395 Express Lanes and into Washington, D.C.

The ambulance then struck a parked car head-on at 14th Street and D Street, SW and came to a complete stop.

Detectives then took Caldwell into custody without further incident. He was taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation.

Stolen and crashed - police say the @ArlingtonVaFD #ambulance that was stolen in #Arlington has been recovered and the person who stole it - arrested



The moments they were arrested in SW #DC ⬇️



More on @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/BKSflnPtOI — 𝙆𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙚 𝙇𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙤 (@KatieLusso) August 12, 2023

Police say the parked car that was struck by the ambulance was occupied by one person. That individual suffered minor injuries.

Ruggiero told WUSA9 Saturday night that she was banged up, but grateful to be alive.

"I'm thankful to be alive right now. I just hope justice is served for all of us who were affected," she said.

During the course of the pursuit, investigators claim the stolen ambulance struck multiple vehicles and again rammed the trooper's patrol car.

Currently, Virginia State Police have accounted for and are investigating 13 hit-and-run crashes committed by the stolen ambulance.

Officers have not received any reports of serious injuries resulting from the crashes.

Earlier this afternoon an ACFD ambulance was stolen while on the scene of an emergency incident. The involved crew are unharmed and the unit has been recovered. Please direct media inquiries to @VSPPIO pic.twitter.com/6nwaogbEEH — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) August 12, 2023

Anyone who was struck by the ambulance during the course of the pursuit is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026.

Caldwell has been charged by federal and local law enforcement. State police charges are still pending.

WATCH NEXT: