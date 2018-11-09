An officer-involved shooting in White Settlement that resulted from a routine traffic stop and an ensuing police pursuit left the suspect in critical condition.

Police say the incident started when a city marshal attempted to make a traffic stop after a driver rolled through a stop sign just after noon Tuesday. The individual first stopped, got out of the car and talked to the marshal.

However, during the stop, police say the driver pulled out a gun and pointed it at his own head before getting back in the car and speeding off. White Settlement police spokesman Tim Denison said an officer had begun running license plate information on the suspect’s car and discovered prior warrants.

A roughly 15-minute police chase through White Settlement and west Fort Worth led multiple officers to a home in the 600 block of Meadow Park Drive. There, the suspect again got out of his car and pointed the gun at his own head.

Officers told him to drop the weapon and he didn’t comply, Denison said. At least one officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect.

No officers were injured in the incident. No additional information was provided on the suspect or the officers involved.

It’s not unusual for a White Settlement city marshal to assist with a traffic stop, Denison said. The city marshals are trained police officers and routinely provide the police department with additional manpower.

An investigation into the shooting has been handed over to the Texas Rangers.

