Police asking for public's help after 29-year-old found fatally shot inside Dallas apartment

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. David Grubbs at 469-540-6377 or david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com.

Dallas police are searching for a suspect after they found a 29-year-old man Sunday afternoon who had been fatally shot inside an apartment, officials said.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to a call about a possible dead person at the East Town Apartments, located at 6415 Melody Lane.

When they arrived, officers found Dangelo Roane inside an apartment with a gunshot wound, police said. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Neighbors told police they possibly heard gunfire around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police are asking for the public's help in the case. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. David Grubbs at 469-540-6377 or david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com in reference to case No. 057548-2021