DALLAS — Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the death of a man found shot early Monday morning in the parking lot of a Lake Highlands shopping center.

Gerald Wayne Harris, 59, was found injured at about 12:12 a.m. Monday after they received a call of shots fired in the 9200 block of Skillman Street in Dallas.

Harris was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses in the area said the man was homeless who mostly kept to himself. Police said the suspect took off with the victim's bike.

Dallas police have asked anyone with information about the shooting call Det. Derick Chaney at 214-671-3650 or via email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com.

Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers, which pays up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment, at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

