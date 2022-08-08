x
Police arrest 67-year-old man accused of fatal stabbing in downtown Dallas

Police believe the incident began as a fight between two men
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com

DALLAS — Dallas police arrested a 67-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight in downtown Dallas Sunday afternoon

DPD said the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. near S. Field Street and Commerce Street. 

When officers arrived, a man was found to be stabbed in the chest, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. 

The victim was believed to have been stabbed by Malik Abdul-Rahman during a fight, DPD said. 

Abdul-Rahman was arrested and charged with murder. 

The victim's identity has not been released at this time. 

No other details about the incident were released. 

