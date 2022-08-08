Police arrest 67-year-old man accused of fatal stabbing in downtown Dallas

Police believe the incident began as a fight between two men

DALLAS — Dallas police arrested a 67-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight in downtown Dallas Sunday afternoon.

DPD said the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. near S. Field Street and Commerce Street.

When officers arrived, a man was found to be stabbed in the chest, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The victim was believed to have been stabbed by Malik Abdul-Rahman during a fight, DPD said.

Abdul-Rahman was arrested and charged with murder.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.