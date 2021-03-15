Police arrest 31-year-old man in connection with fatal Dallas shooting

Kenya Chalmers, 41, was shot around 9:25 a.m. Sunday on the 1800 block of Bayside Street.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning, Dallas officials said.

Kenya Chalmers, 41, was shot around 9:25 a.m. on the 1800 block of Bayside Street.

First responders took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

Officers say they made contact with Calvin Holmes, 31, at the scene and allege he told them he shot Chalmers. A detective then interviewed him before Holmes was taken to the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge, according to police.