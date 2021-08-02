Police arrest 2 teens in fatal shooting of delivery driver in December

DALLAS — Two teens have been arrested in Dallas on suspicion of capital murder in the shooting death of a man in December.
Timothy Allen was found dead in a car on Dec. 23 in the 2400 block of Leath Street when officers responded to a welfare check. He had been fatally shot the day before, police said.
Police said they arrested 17-year-old Tristin Devon Howard and 18-year-old Qualin Dajuan Curlin following an investigation into Allen's death.
They were taken into custody on Feb. 5 and a magistrate will set their bond, police officials said.
Allen had made a delivery to the Hamptons at Lake West Apartments just before he was shot, officials said.
