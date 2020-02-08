Police: 17-year-old girl shot, killed near Bedford CVS

When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers were called to the CVS pharmacy at 601 N. Industrial Boulevard in response to shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information concerning a suspect or the victim's name.