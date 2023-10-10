Police: 1 person shot at Arlington Walmart near AT&T Stadium; suspect is in custody

APD said based on the initial investigation it’s believed the victim and suspect arrived at the store together to use a cellphone buy-back kiosk.

ARLINGTON, Texas — An alleged dispute over money led to a man being shot at an Arlington Walmart Tuesday, police said.

The Arlington Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at the Walmart Supercenter located in the 900 block of E. Randol Mill Road, near AT&T Stadium, at about 1:15 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound just outside the front entrance of the store. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody and the scene was secured, police said.

APD said based on the initial investigation it’s believed the victim and suspect arrived at the store together to use a cellphone buy-back kiosk. When the kiosk dispensed the money, police said, “the victim may have tried to run off with it.”

That’s when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim, APD told WFAA.

No additional injuries were reported in the isolated incident. Police said the investigation is ongoing.