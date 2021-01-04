Physical therapist charged with sexually assaulting patient, Carrollton police say

David R. Renner, 50, of Frisco, has been booked into the Denton County jail.

CARROLLTON, Texas — A physical therapist has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a woman who was in his care at a Carrollton hospital in 2019, officials said Thursday.

David R. Renner, 50, of Frisco, has been booked into the Denton County jail for the sexual assault of a patient at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Carrollton on Aug 9, 2019, police said.

According to the report, the woman was hospitalized for a hip injury and Renner, a contract employee for the hospital, was appointed as her physical therapist.

The woman told police that Renner sexually assaulted her during a therapeutic massage session.