Police release photo of vehicle believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run, as they search for suspect

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident from earlier this month.

It was on July 11, at around 2:40 a.m. when police said the suspect vehicle got into the deadly accident in the 900 block of Botham Jean Boulevard and Canton Street that killed one person and left several others hurt.

Police said the suspect was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado Z71 pick-up truck with large black rims and a lift kit, shown in the picture from police below.

Police said the three people inside the truck at the time - the male driver and a male and female passengers - all ran off from the site of the crash.

Investigators are now looking for the suspect and suspect vehicle, which police said they believe was possibly involved in an unrelated disturbance and/or minor accident before the fatal hit-and-run.