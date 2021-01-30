Suspect stabbed person multiple times during argument in Dallas, police say

Witnesses told police that during an argument the suspect took out a knife and stabbed the other person several times, according to officials.

DALLAS — Authorities said a person is in critical condition after being stabbed several times Friday night in Dallas.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. near the 9500 block of CF Hawn Service Road. When police arrived at the scene, several witnesses told them two people got into an argument before the incident.

During the verbal altercation, the suspect took out a knife and stabbed the other person several times, according to officials. The suspect left the scene and has not been arrested as of Saturday morning.

Police said the person who was stabbed was transported to a nearby hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue in critical condition. No other details were released.