Dallas police investigate deadly shooting near Cedar Hill Preserve

Dallas police have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting and said the investigation remains ongoing.

DALLAS — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Dallas and police are working to find the suspect responsible.

Authorities said around 1:30 a.m. officers responded to a shooting call in the 7300 block of Pineberry Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a person with a gunshot wound. That person was transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead. Officials have not released the name of the person who died at this time.

Dallas police have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting and said the investigation remains ongoing. No other details have been released.