Investigation underway after shooting victim found dead on side of street, police say

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a man dying Thursday night, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. at the 4900 block of Wanda Street in Dallas. Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man face down on the side of the street, dead from a gunshot wound.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is attempting to identify the shooting victim through fingerprints analysis.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact Det. Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or via email at patty.belew@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case No.202838-2020.