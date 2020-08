The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m.

One person was shot and killed Monday morning in Fort Worth, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting around 8:35 a.m. on the 5300 block of Whitten Street.

A caller reported seeing someone lying on the ground, police said, and MedStar officials confirmed one person had died at the scene.

Police said there had also been a shooting call on the 5300 block of Bandy Avenue, which is just one block over from where the victim was found.