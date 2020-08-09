Person dies on Loop 288, Denton police say

Anyone with information is asked to call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477.

Denton police are asking for the public's help after a female was found dead Tuesday morning in the roadway of Loop 288, police said.

Dispatch received a call at about 3:37 a.m. about an unconscious person in the 1800 block of S. Loop 288. Multiple callers said there was a person lying in the southbound lanes of traffic, police said.

Denton Fire/Rescue and police officers arrived to find the female, who has not been identified. First responders and good Samaritans tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead, officials said.

All lanes of Loop 288 were closed while officers investigated. Her cause of death and her identity have not been publicly released.