Pedestrian struck while loading vehicle onto trailer in Arlington; driver arrested

ARLINGTON, Texas — A pedestrian who was loading a vehicle onto an auto transport trailer was struck by a driver Thursday afternoon in Arlington and later died of their injuries, police said.

The driver allegedly left without calling 911 or helping the person and later returned to the scene while police were there, officials said.

Gabriel Hudson, 37, is facing a charge of failure to stop and render aid.

It happened about 3:36 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Division Street. The person, whose name has not been released, was loading a vehicle from a car sales lot onto the trailer that was parked in the center turn lane across from the business, police said.

Hudson is accused of striking the pedestrian, stopping and parking the van he was in at a nearby business, according to police. He was then allegedly picked up by another person and left the scene without calling 911 or providing aid, police said.

While officers were still working the scene, Hudson came back to the scene with a family member and investigators arrested Hudson.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead on Saturday. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will identify the person once next of kin have been notified.