Passenger shoots, kills driver in southern Dallas, police say

DALLAS — A passenger shot and killed a driver overnight in southern Dallas, according to police.

Officials say the homicide happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near Kristen and Cranfill Drive.

Witnesses at the scene told police the suspect then got into another car and left after they shot the driver, according to authorities.

The victim's name has not been released, pending next of kin.

