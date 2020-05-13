x
Skip Navigation

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

crime

Passenger shoots, kills driver in southern Dallas, police say

Witnesses say that the suspect got into another car and left the scene, according to police.
Credit: WFAA

DALLAS — A passenger shot and killed a driver overnight in southern Dallas, according to police. 

Officials say the homicide happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near Kristen and Cranfill Drive.

Witnesses at the scene told police the suspect then got into another car and left after they shot the driver, according to authorities. 

 The victim's name has not been released, pending next of kin. 

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. 

More on WFAA: