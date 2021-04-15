Parker County officials identify 1 of 2 victims found dead at abandoned school

The official cause of death are pending autopsy results from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, authorities said.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — The Parker County Sheriff's Office has identified one of two people who were found dead Sunday in an abandoned school.

Sheriff Russ Authier confirmed Wednesday that 26-year-old Daniel Gomez of Waco is one of the victims. The other victim's name has not been released at this time, pending next of kin.

Authorities said the Weatherford Police Department received a call Sunday afternoon on a non-emergency line about a man who may be in danger at an unknown address in the Dallas/Weatherford area.

Weatherford police then received a second call later that day, which was transferred to the Parker County Sheriff's Office. That call said two people were located at an abandoned school with red bricks at an unknown address with possible shots fired.

Sheriff’s deputies said they began canvassing areas with similar descriptions within Parker County. Deputies later located the abandoned school in Whitt where they found Gomez and another man dead.

“We are following several leads regarding this case,” Authier said. "At this time, we are not releasing further details of the investigation due to its active status."